18-Year-Old Accused of Shooting at Victim With AR-15 in Sunrise Neighborhood

An 18-year-old was accused of shooting at someone with an AR-15 in a Sunrise neighborhood, but his attorney alleged he did it out of self-defense.

Japheth Graham appeared in bond court Wednesday on an attempted felony murder charge.

According to an arrest report, on Monday, Graham walked out of a Mercedes Benz, ran to the front yard of a home, and started shooting at the person with an AR-15.

BSO Japheth Graham

Detectives said approximately 18-19 shots were fired, prosecutors said.

The report said multiple rounds also entered a home near NW 19th Street and 60th Avenue.

Police said they identified Graham on surveillance video and arrested him in Lauderhill.

"Mr. Graham is alleging that he was acting in self-defense that there was a threat posed to him by the victim, and that he was going to take out that threat before the individual had a chance to take him out," a prosecutor said.

Graham’s defense attorney called for a reduced bond and argued his client was acting in self-defense.

"From what I hear, there is certainly a stand your ground motion there," he said.

Graham was on juvenile probation for burglary of an occupied dwelling. The defense also said it was the 18-year-old’s first adult offense.

"My understanding, judge, is he is not working at this time. He obtained his GED and through his hard work he managed to get a scholarship," his defense attorney said.

The judge ordered Graham to be held without bond.