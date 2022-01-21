Miami-Dade

18-Year-Old Arrested for Allegedly Impersonating Officer at Miami-Dade School

According to an incident report, Erick Moore was wearing a Florida Corrections ID and a jacket labeled Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation Department

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police arrested a man who was on the campus of a Miami-Dade high school allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Miami-Dade Police officers arrived Thursday just before 2 p.m. at Palmetto Senior High School, where a report said they found 18-year-old Erick Anthony Moore Jr. on campus talking to staff.

According to an incident report, Moore was wearing a Florida Corrections ID and a jacket labeled Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation Department. Moore told officers he was employed by the agency and would be “attending the academy soon.”

Erick Anthony Moore (Miami-Dade Police Department)

One officer noticed the ID did not match Moore’s name or picture, and he was detained. Officers found handcuffs, a pocket knife, stolen credit cards and a thermometer in the shape of a handgun while searching Moore, and he was arrested.

Moore complained of chest pains and difficulty breathing and was taken to Baptist Hospital, where he was treated and released into police custody.

He faces several charges, including impersonating a police officer, unlawful possession of stolen credit cards and trespassing. He is being held on $39,500 bond.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadePalmetto Senior High Schoolpolice impersonator
