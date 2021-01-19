Broward County

18-Year-Old Driver Killed After Car Crashes Into Wilton Manors Bank

Authorities are investigating a weekend crash in Wilton Manors that left an 18-year-old driver dead.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Wilton Drive.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said 18-year-old Tyler Weaver was behind the wheel of a Ford Expedition SUV and trying to make a turn when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a Wells Fargo bank at 2525 N. Dixie Highway.

The SUV was then redirected back onto Wilton Drive, officials said.

Weaver, a Fort Lauderdale resident, was brought to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Authorities said excessive speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

