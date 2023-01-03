18-Year-Old Forced Teen to Have Sex With Adults After Leaving Broward Foster Home: Deputies

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies arrested an 18-year-old woman who they said forced a teen girl to have sex with adult men after the two left a Southwest Ranches foster home.

Hannah Ellsworth faces multiple counts, including sex trafficking of a minor and lewd and lascivious battery of a victim under the age of 16.

According to an arrest report, Ellsworth and the 13-year-old victim left the home in November 2021 and later began making arrangements to have sex with men for money throughout the county.

Ellsworth allegedly threatened the victim that she would not get paid if she did not participate. The victim told deputies Ellsworth did not pay her after she was assaulted by two adult men, so she fled and was eventually found by the Plantation Police Department.

Investigators found a cell phone belonging to Ellsworth that included videos on social media of her sexually assaulting the victim.

Ellsworth was taken into custody Monday and is expected to appear in bond court.