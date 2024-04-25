18-year-old identified as one of the seven linked to brutal beating that left two students hospitalized

An 18-year-old has been identified as one of the seven arrested in connection with the brutal beating near SLAM! Charter School in Little Havana, which left two students recovering in the hospital.

Diego Jones is facing a felony battery charge and is being held in a Miami-Dade jail.

Diego Jones

Police say he is among the group of students seen on video kicking and punching another student near Slam! Charter School.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The viral video caught the altercation near NW 12th Avenue and 5th Street and cause great concern among parents and students.

Later in the video, one can also see a second student on the ground. Both victims appear paralyzed and unresponsive when the crowd separates.

Christopher Lopez, one of the victims, told NBC6 that he suffered injuries to his face and head during the assault, which was captured on disturbing cell phone footage.

"It’s hurting right here because this is where they hit me. And right here on the chin," López said.

He described experiencing pain in his jaw and nose, though he noted that his vision remained unaffected. The day after the attack, visible cuts and bruises marked the aftermath of what López described as an unprovoked assault.

He recounted that he and his friends were leaving school when they noticed a large group of students gathering around cars.

As they approached, he says he and his friend were suddenly attacked.

"I asked him, ‘Are they coming for us?’ And he went like this. After that, I blacked out; I don’t remember anything. Like, I felt like I was in a dream. Like I was just on the ground; I could not feel anything. I just woke up to people telling me that I was going to be alright," he recalled.

Parents are expressing their concerns after two students were hospitalized after an off-campus fight near SLAM Charter School in Little Havana.

The six other minors arrested were also charged with battery in this case.