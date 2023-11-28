Miami-Dade

18-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An 18-year-old woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday in the southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood of Richmond Heights.

The shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of Harrison Street.

Police said several people, including the victim, were sitting outside a home when the shooting happened.

The victim's condition was unknown. She was undergoing surgery Tuesday night.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

There was no information on a suspect or description of a vehicle.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us