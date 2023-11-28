18-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade

An 18-year-old woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday in the southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood of Richmond Heights.

The shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of Harrison Street.

Police said several people, including the victim, were sitting outside a home when the shooting happened.

The victim's condition was unknown. She was undergoing surgery Tuesday night.

There was no information on a suspect or description of a vehicle.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.