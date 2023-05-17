18-Year-Old Killed, Another Person Hospitalized After Shooting in Miami: Police

An 18-year-old was killed and another person was seriously wounded in a shooting in a southwest Miami neighborhood Tuesday night.

Miami Police said the shooting took place just after 9 p.m. in the area of Southwest 28th Avenue and 13th Street. Officers who responded found two men suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

The victims were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where 18-year-old Vincent Celani died from his injuries.

The other victim, a 23-year-old whose identity wasn't released, was also hospitalized in serious condition.

It's unknown what led to the shooting. A Ring camera from a nearby home captured cries for help and a person yelling "he has a gun!"

Neighbors reported hearing six or seven gunshots.

“We heard the screams from the neighbors and when we went outside the police was here and I saw that there was a young man on the ground and they were giving him oxygen," resident Tania Pineda said in Spanish.

Miami Police were at the scene for more than 10 hours, scouring the area for evidence using K-9s.

Bullet holes could be seen in a black SUV, and a red sedan with bullet holes visible on the passenger side was removed from the scene by police.

Police said the incident remains under investigation and that the shooter or shooters remain at large.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.