18-Year-Old Robs Woman at Gunpoint in Miami Church Parking Lot: Police

An 18-year-old is behind bars for allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Miami church.

Rashad Jackson faces charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon in the Aug. 20 incident at St. Raymond of Peñafort Catholic Church on Southwest 17th Street.

"This is sad. The victim stated she arrived at church, parked in the parking lot and began to pray," said Judge Mindy Glazer during Friday's bond court hearing.

The victim told detectives she went to the church before 1 p.m. She said Jackson and another young man robbed her at gunpoint.

"Unknown subject two went around to the passenger side, pointed the gun at her and began going through the glove compartment," Glazer said. "The victim stated she heard the clicks but nothing fired from the gun."

The victim then accelerated her car and the defendants fell off. Detectives say the suspects took her wallet. Jackson and the other suspect were seen on surveillance video at various locations using the victim's credit cards.

Detectives were able to get more information from cell phone activity on both suspects' phones.

City of Miami Police later identified the other suspect as Sylvester Givens, who was taken into custody the day after the robbery.

Jackson has a prior case of grand theft with a firearm from August and was out on felony bond. He's now in jail without bond and if he's taken to trial and convicted, he faces life in prison.