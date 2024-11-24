18-year-old shot and killed in Lauderhill: Police

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed Sunday morning in Lauderhill.

The shooting happened before 3 a.m. in the 2400 block of Northwest 41st Avenue, according to Lauderhill Police.

Officers found the 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot, police said.

He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The teen has not been identified. Information on a suspect or motive was unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).