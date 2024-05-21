18-year-old steals BMW and leads police in a cross-county pursuit

An 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested Tuesday morning following the theft of a BMW, leading to a cross-county pursuit.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a pursuit involving a stolen BMW from West Kendall in Miami-Dade County, which was being tracked by the registered owner as it traveled eastbound on SR 826.

The vehicle was located, and Trooper Melendez-Bonilla attempted to stop it. However, the driver, Tommie Allen, refused to comply and fled at a high rate of speed eastbound on SR 826 and then onto SR 91 into Broward County.

The pursuit continued until both vehicles turned east on West Oakland Park Boulevard where Allen cut into the parking lot of a McDonald's.

As Trooper Melendez-Bonilla continued westbound, Allen exited the McDonald's parking lot and collided with the patrol car, read the incident report.

The FHP cruiser rotated and crashed into a large sign in the parking lot of an office business next to McDonald's. Allen continued westbound on West Oakland Park Boulevard until a mechanical failure caused the car to run up onto the sidewalk, crashing into a Broward County Bus Stop.

Allen and another suspect, identified as 20-year-old Tyler Tyrone Hollins, bailed out of the BMW and fled on foot before being apprehended by Fort Lauderdale and the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Both suspects are under arrest and charged with Grand Theft, Fleeing and Eluding, Aggravated Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, and Resisting Arrest Without Violence.

Hollins suffered minor injuries, including a dog bite, according to the report.