18-year-old woman injured in drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade

The shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 14000 block of Harrison Street

An 18-year-old woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in southwest Miami-Dade's Richmond Heights neighborhood.

The shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of Harrison Street.

Miami-Dade Police said several people, including the victim, were sitting outside a home when a vehicle drove by and someone fired several shots in their direction.

The victim was immediately transported to Jackson South Medical Center by family members where she underwent surgery and was listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

Her identity wasn't released.

There was no information on a suspect or description of a vehicle but police said they're still investigating.

"Our detectives are working to piece together a motive for this shooting," Miami-Dade Police Det. Andre Martin told reporters late Tuesday. "The detectives are asking for the assistance of the community in closing this case."

Anyone with information was asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

