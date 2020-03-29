19 Residents Test Positive for COVID-19 at Fort Lauderdale Assisted Living Facility

Three more residents at a Fort Lauderdale assisted living facility have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the facility's total of coronavirus-infected patients to 19.

In a press release Sunday, Atria Willow Wood confirmed that 19 residents have tested positive, including six residents who have passed away.

The facility also said 11 residents had tested negative, and two more were awaiting test results.

"Our primary concern right now is supporting our residents and staff and doing everything in our power to keep them safe," Atria said in a statement.

"We will also continue to work with the Department of Health and Agency for Health Care Administration as we monitor and respond to this ever-changing situation."

Officials from Florida's Department of Health and Department of Elders were on site at Atria Wood Sunday morning, according to the facility.

Atria said in a statement last week that the facility began screening visitors before receiving guidance from the state.