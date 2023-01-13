19-Year-Old Accused in String of Home, Car Burglaries Throughout Miami-Dade

Police have arrested a man who they say is connected to several home and car burglaries in areas across Miami-Dade County, including South Miami, Pinecrest and Coral Gables.

Joshua Reed, 19, of Broward County, appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Friday, facing numerous charges including burglary and grand theft, according to online inmate records.

Police provided surveillance video from Saturday that shows who they said is Reed and an accomplice breaking into a house on the 7200 block of Southwest 60th Street in Miami before they escaped in a Mercedes Benz.

In another instance on New Year's Eve, Reed was wearing an ankle monitor while burglarizing and stealing another vehicle, police said in an arrest report.

Reed is allegedly linked to approximately 14 cases involving occupied and unoccupied burglary and grand theft auto, police said.