19-year-old accused of planning mass murder at Okeechobee high school, Miami church

A 19-year-old accused of making extensive plans to carry out mass shootings from Kendall to Parkland and points north now sits in jail after investigators say they found a manifesto detailing how he would encourage others to join him in the violence.

A Palm Beach County deputy pulled Henry Horton IV over last month because the headlight on his car was out. When he searched the car, the deputy found threatening letters that prompted the investigation.

Investigators said Horton had multiple thoughts about mass homicide and wanted to go on a stabbing spree.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Henry Horton IV

The handwritten letters in Horton’s car detailed threats to kill 15 people at Okeechobee High School and stab another 10 people at El Rey Jesus Church in Kendall in 2026.

According to an arrest report, Horton was on his way to do reconnaissance for an attack on the church and had even stopped by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month as a possible target.

Investigators said he scoped out MSD for "attention or fame."

In an interview with WPTV, Horton's parents said he is not dangerous and is incapable of carrying out the threats.

“He just said he has these thoughts and he doesn’t know how to control them," said his father, Henry Horton III. "They just keep coming into his head. What went through my mind is what I could’ve done differently.”

Horton IV has been living with his mother in Okeechobee and his father said police confiscated a BB gun and a handgun from his mother’s house.

He’s now in jail on a $1 million bond.