19-Year-Old Dies Months After Uber Driver Shot Him in Hollywood

After more than two months of fighting for his life, a 19-year-old who was shot by his Uber driver died Thursday.

According to police, Miles McGlashan was shot on Nov. 9 after an altercation with his driver.

“A mother has to put her son to rest,” said the family’s attorney David Kubiliun. “I can’t think of anything more horrific as a parent.”

Making matters worse, Kubiliun said they’re also frustrated that the Uber driver still hasn’t been arrested.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“It’s extremely disturbing that he has not been held accountable for his actions,” the attorney said.

In November, NBC 6 spoke with Miles’ mother, who said police told her the Uber driver got out of the car after Miles got out.

The shooting happened outside a development near TY Park in Hollywood. The friction started when Miles asked to be dropped off at a different location nearby.

According to investigators, the teen allegedly attacked the driver, who then shot him. But family members say that didn’t happen.

“Miles has never had any run-ins with the law,” Kubiliun said. “He’s a college student. If he was truly in fear for his life, when Miles got out of the Uber, he could’ve driven off, called the police. He knew who Miles was from the Uber account.”

Miles was a student at Barry University, played tennis, and would visit his grandparents on the weekend, which is where he was headed that day, the attorney said.

It’s a future that was cut short and a life his family demands justice for.

“We’re not gonna stop until he is held accountable,” Kubiliun said.

An autopsy will be conducted over the next few days, according to Hollywood Police. That information will then be taken to the State Attorney’s Office.