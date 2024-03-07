19-year-old Florida deputy arrested on child pornography charge

A 19-year-old Indian River County deputy could face more charges after being arrested on a child pornography charge, reports NBC 6 affiliate WPTV.

Kai Cromer was arrested Tuesday, a day after he was sworn in, after an investigation was initiated on Monday when a student recognized him during a tour of Vero Beach High School for new recruits, Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers told WPTV.

Kai Cromer

According to Flowers, Cromer was using authority and power he didn't even have yet.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"He's telling these other young girls, 'I'm a deputy. I'm going to be a deputy. Send me these pictures,'" Flowers told WPTV. "He's essentially forcing them to do it, not giving them a choice. You know that it's not the right thing to do."

A warrant for his arrest on one count of possession of child pornography was signed by 6 p.m. Tuesday. Two hours later he was in custody and has since been released after posting bail, WPTV reported.

"It's a sad situation," Flowers said. "We don't want to arrest any of our own. We want it to be a situation where all cops are good people but unfortunately, there are some bad apples out there, and the second we identify them, we have to nip it in the bud."

According to the sheriff, there are four minor girls linked to the case, and several search warrants and subpoenas will be served on Cromer's social media accounts.

While in jail, Flowers said he was terminated from his position. The sheriff said Cromer's age makes the case unique.

"The way the laws are right now, if he was 19 years old, and he was having sex with a 17-year-old, that's actually not illegal. That's not against the law," Flowers said. "But having a photograph of a 17-year-old or a 16-year-old is, a naked picture, that's child pornography. Any of these videos, that's child pornography."

Flowers also told WPTV that change is needed and that this case might bring changes to the future of hiring.

"Next legislative session, we probably need to have some conversations about the laws and the way that they are right now," Flowers said, "because this is a very interesting circumstance, and it's also a topic of conversation with me and my command staff about the future of hiring. Do we want to continue hiring people who are under 21? I think that I'm actually going to take that to 21 for this reason."

This is a developing story, check back with NBC 6 for updates.