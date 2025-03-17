19-year-olds arrested for beating teacher at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale: BSO

Two Fort Lauderdale students were arrested after they allegedly attacked a teacher at their school in Fort Lauderdale.

Jayvis McClover and Rodrick McQueen, both students at Dillard High School, made verbal threats to a teacher and then "intentionally launched a synchronized physical attack" on him, police said. They are 19 years old.

Both men were arrested on Thursday and charged with battery on a public or private education employee.

The teacher reportedly dropped to the ground as McClover and McQueen punched him in the face and head. He suffered swelling and bruising and reported back pain after the attack.

School security staff had to pull the suspects away from the victim to stop the beating, an arrest report states.

NBC6 has reached out to Broward County Public Schools for a statement and to see how the teacher is doing.

Both suspects were ordered to stay away from the victim and not return to the high school.

McQueen was released on his own recognizance, but McClover's bond was set at $15,000.

When his defense attempted to ask for a reduced bond because McClover was on track to graduate and his mother would be unable to afford his bond, the judge had some harsh words.

"Counsel, he and another individual, without any provocation, walked up and started punching a teacher in the face, beating him," the judge said. "He's a danger to the community. $15,000 bond. Have a good day."