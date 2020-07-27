2 Additional West Nile Virus Infections Confirmed in Miami-Dade County

While the state of Florida has become the hotbed in the coronavirus pandemic, Miami-Dade County is seeing an increase in the number of human cases for the West Nile virus.

The Florida Department of Health in the county announced that two more cases of the mosquito-borne illness were confirmed Monday, increasing the total number of infections to 24 over the course of 2020.

West Nile is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV infections in people.

Most people infected with West Nile virus -- which is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito -- do not feel sick.

About one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms such as headache, pain and fatigue. People with mild illness typically recover within about a week with symptomatic treatment. Less than 1% of infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

Health officials are reminding the public to take preventative measures against mosquitos and remember to "drain and cover."