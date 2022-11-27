2 Adults, Girl Injured in Shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

Police are searching for a driver who opened fire on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale Sunday night, leaving a man and woman in another car and a girl in another vehicle hospitalized.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 between the Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard exits.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said a white BMW had side-swiped a Nissan Sentra, leading to an argument between the driver of the BMW and the man and woman in the Sentra.

At one point, the BMW driver opened fire on the Sentra, officials said.

When Fort Lauderdale Police and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene, they found a the man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where the man was treated for non-life threatening injuries and the woman had injuries considered life threatening. Their identities weren't released.

A girl who was in another car was also injured in the shooting and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting and investigation led to a portion of the highway being shut down, leading to major traffic delays.

No further information was immediately released.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.