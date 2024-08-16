2 arrested after allegedly bailing out of stolen car in Hollywood

Two men were arrested after they allegedly bailed out of a stolen vehicle in Hollywood early Friday.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted a stolen car merging onto I-95 from Atlantic Boulevard shortly after 3 a.m.

Authorities said they were surveilling the vehicle with a sheriff’s helicopter when the driver parked behind a business near the 2800 block of North 28th Terrace.

Two men, identified as Stanely Lebrun, 27, and Kerly Derisma, 28, allegedly fled from the car and were then found by BSO K-9 investigators.

Broward Sheriff's Office Booking photos for Kerly Derisma (left), 28, and Stanely Lebrun (right), 27.

Images from the scene appeared to show one of the suspects in the back of an ambulance. Authorities did not say if either one of them was injured.

NBC6 is working to learn more about the charges the suspects face.