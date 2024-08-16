Hollywood

2 arrested after allegedly bailing out of stolen car in Hollywood

Authorities said they were surveilling the vehicle with a sheriff’s helicopter when the driver parked behind a business near the 2800 block of North 28th Terrace

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two men were arrested after they allegedly bailed out of a stolen vehicle in Hollywood early Friday. 

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted a stolen car merging onto I-95 from Atlantic Boulevard shortly after 3 a.m.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Authorities said they were surveilling the vehicle with a sheriff’s helicopter when the driver parked behind a business near the 2800 block of North 28th Terrace.

Two men, identified as Stanely Lebrun, 27, and Kerly Derisma, 28, allegedly fled from the car and were then found by BSO K-9 investigators.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.
Broward Sheriff's Office
Booking photos for Kerly Derisma (left), 28, and Stanely Lebrun (right), 27.

Images from the scene appeared to show one of the suspects in the back of an ambulance. Authorities did not say if either one of them was injured.

NBC6 is working to learn more about the charges the suspects face.

This article tagged under:

HollywoodBroward County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us