2 arrested after allegedly trying to rob acquaintance, leading chase in Pembroke Pines

Two men were arrested after allegedly trying to rob an acquaintance in Pembroke Pines, threatening him with a knife and then leading a police chase on Monday.

Officers first responded to reports of a man breaking into a home shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday.

A man and a woman were inside when the invasion happened, Pembroke Pines police said.

The man told authorities that one of the suspects that broke in, 20-year-old Carlos Santiago Duran, was armed with a knife and tried to kill him. Duran is an acquaintance of the victims who got inside by climbing an exterior balcony and opening a sliding glass door, police said.

Pictured: Jorge Nicolas Uribe Jacome (left) and Carlos Santiago Duran (right). Courtesy: Pembroke Pines Police Department.

When the victims called police, the suspect ran out and got into a Honda Civic that was waiting outside, authorities said.

The alleged driver, 22-year-old Jorge Nicolas Uribe Jacome, took off, leading police on a pursuit that ended outside of a Marathon gas station near North University Drive.

An initial investigation determined that one of the victims and Duran were involved in a verbal argument at a social event earlier that evening, police said. It was not clear what the argument was about or if it prompted the break-in.

Duran is charged with attempted murder, armed burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Uribe Jacome is charged with attempted murder, armed burglary, fleeing and eluding, and other traffic-related offenses.