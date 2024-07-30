Pembroke Pines

2 arrested after allegedly trying to rob acquaintance, leading chase in Pembroke Pines

One of the suspects fought with a victim at a social event earlier that evening, an initial investigation revealed

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two men were arrested after allegedly trying to rob an acquaintance in Pembroke Pines, threatening him with a knife and then leading a police chase on Monday.

Officers first responded to reports of a man breaking into a home shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday. 

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

A man and a woman were inside when the invasion happened, Pembroke Pines police said. 

The man told authorities that one of the suspects that broke in, 20-year-old Carlos Santiago Duran, was armed with a knife and tried to kill him. Duran is an acquaintance of the victims who got inside by climbing an exterior balcony and opening a sliding glass door, police said. 

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
Pictured: Jorge Nicolas Uribe Jacome (left) and Carlos Santiago Duran (right). Courtesy: Pembroke Pines Police Department.

When the victims called police, the suspect ran out and got into a Honda Civic that was waiting outside, authorities said. 

The alleged driver, 22-year-old Jorge Nicolas Uribe Jacome, took off, leading police on a pursuit that ended outside of a Marathon gas station near North University Drive. 

Local

2024 Paris Olympics 16 mins ago

‘This always happens to me': Delray Beach's Gauff in tears in Paris. Here's what happened

Jackson Health System 36 mins ago

Jackson Health official arrested for allegedly taking bribes for construction contracts

An initial investigation determined that one of the victims and Duran were involved in a verbal argument at a social event earlier that evening, police said. It was not clear what the argument was about or if it prompted the break-in.

Duran is charged with attempted murder, armed burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Uribe Jacome is charged with attempted murder, armed burglary, fleeing and eluding, and other traffic-related offenses.

This article tagged under:

Pembroke PinesCrime and CourtsBroward County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us