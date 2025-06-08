2 arrested after being accused of stealing mail from Sunrise apartment complex

After more than a month of searching, two men who were caught on camera stealing mail from mailboxes in Sunrise were arrested, authorities said.

The U.S. Postal Service was offering a reward of up to $100,000 after authorities said 28-year-old Fernando Rodriguez and Wilfredo Rivero pried open mailboxes twice at an apartment complex on Sunrise Lakes Boulevard.

Both men were caught on surveillance cameras on April 26 and 28.

Rodriguez and Rivero both face federal charges including theft of mail, which is a felony.

They are now held behind bars as they await their day in court.