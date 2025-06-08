Crime and Courts

2 arrested after being accused of stealing mail from Sunrise apartment complex

The U.S. Postal Service was offering a reward of up to $100,000 after authorities said 28-year-old Fernando Rodriguez and Wilfredo Rivero pried open mailboxes twice at an apartment complex on Sunrise Lakes Boulevard

By NBC6

After more than a month of searching, two men who were caught on camera stealing mail from mailboxes in Sunrise were arrested, authorities said.

The U.S. Postal Service was offering a reward of up to $100,000 after authorities said 28-year-old Fernando Rodriguez and Wilfredo Rivero pried open mailboxes twice at an apartment complex on Sunrise Lakes Boulevard.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Both men were caught on surveillance cameras on April 26 and 28.

Rodriguez and Rivero both face federal charges including theft of mail, which is a felony.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

They are now held behind bars as they await their day in court.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us