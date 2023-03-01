2 Arrested After Car Burglary Suspects Rammed Miami-Dade Officers' Vehicles: Police

Two car burglary suspects were arrested after police said they crashed into two Miami-Dade officers' cars while trying to flee early Wednesday.

The incident began when the officers responded to a call of a car burglary in progress in the area of Northeast 191st Street and Northeast 13th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police officials said two unmarked police cars were in the area and responded, and as they approached the scene the suspects' vehicle struck them as they tried to flee.

The two suspects then fled on foot but were caught a short time later after police set up a perimeter.

No injuries were reported.

Police haven't released the suspects' identities or said what charges they'll face.