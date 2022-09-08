2 Arrested After Man Gunned Down Outside Miami Gardens Restaurant

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Miami Gardens restaurant last month.

Devon Toussaint, 22, and Travez Bowles, 18, were arrested Wednesday and face charges including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, Miami Gardens Police officials said.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 8 outside Jamaica House Restaurant at 19555 Northwest 2nd Avenue, police said.

When officers responded they found the victim, later identified as 34-year-old Michael Willy Georges, lying in the parking lot and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue brought Georges to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said they received information from the community that helped detectives connect Toussaint and Bowles to the murder.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Both were arrested with the help of the US Marshalls Fugitive Task Force and booked into jail.

Toussaint was being held without bond Thursday, jail records showed. Bowles wasn't listed in jail records.

Police are still seeking information on the murder and are asking anyone with info to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.