Two suspects were arrested Saturday after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in Opa-locka, police said.

According to Opa-locka Police, the two suspects bailed out of their vehicle in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and Ali Baba Avenue.

After a perimeter was established in the area, the two suspects were taken into custody.

Their identities or the charges they are facing remain unknown.