2 arrested after selling drugs in Key Largo: MCSO

Addison Lee Baumgardner, 37, is facing several felony drug trafficking and possession charges, while Shelby Lynn Baer, 33, was charged with trafficking fentanyl and child neglect

By NBC6

Two people were arrested on Friday in Key Largo, accused of selling drugs while a 6-year-old was with them, deputies said.

Addison Lee Baumgardner, 37, is facing several felony drug trafficking and possession charges, while Shelby Lynn Baer, 33, was charged with trafficking fentanyl and child neglect.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, detectives saw Baumgardner selling drugs with Baer while her 6-year-old child was with them on the 98000 block of the Overseas Highway.

A search warrant was then issued and deputies found the following:

  • 2.3 ounces of fentanyl powder
  • 105 fentanyl pills
  • 8.7 grams of powder cocaine
  • 1 gram of crack cocaine
  • 36 grams of cocaine-liquid mixture
  • 1 scale
  • Multiple bags containing more than 100 assorted pills
  • $976 cash in suspected drug proceeds

Deputies said the child was taken in by a family member and the Florida Department of Children and Families was notified.

