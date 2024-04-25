2 arrested in California in Lauderhill double shooting that left man dead

Two men wanted in connection with a fatal double shooting at a Lauderhill shopping center back in February have been arrested in California, police said Thursday.

Damar Troy Andrews, 28, and Jahiem Jonah Dixon, 20, were arrested in Sacramento County, Lauderhill Police said.

Lauderhill Police Damar Troy Andrews and Jahiem Jonah Dixon

Andrews and Dixon are expected to be extradited to Broward to face charges in the Feb. 7 killing of 34-year-old Christopher Matthew Fletcher.

Fletcher was found shot in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in the 4500 block of N. University Drive and taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

A second person was shot but suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Police haven't said what led to the shooting or given a possible motive.

Andrews and Dixon are expected to face first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.