2 Arrested in I-95 Shooting in Broward That Left Man and Woman Hospitalized

Two men are facing charges in connection with a shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County last month that left a man and woman hospitalized.

Zion Horne, 23, and Bakari Dixson, 21, were arrested Monday on charges including attempted murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and shooting into an occupied vehicle, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday. Horne is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Broward Sheriff's Office Bakari Dixson and Zion Horne

The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 2 in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach.

Authorities said the victims had just entered the highway, traveling in a 2020 Tesla Performance Model Y, when they were shot.

The suspects, who were in a light colored Audi, pulled up to the driver’s side of the Tesla and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene, officials said.

The man and woman who were in the Tesla were taken to Broward Health North for treatment.

Detectives were able to identify the shooter as Horne and the driver as Dixson, officials said.

Both suspects were taken into custody by the BSO SWAT team. Detectives said a stolen firearm was discovered at the Miramar residence.

Horne and Dixson were booked into jail, where they remained held without bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.