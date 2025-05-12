Gun violence

2 arrested in shooting that left 1 hurt in Tamarac: Police

The shots were fired at around 3:57 a.m. in the 1000 block of State Road 84, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

By Briana Trujillo

Two people were arrested after a shooting left one person hurt in Tamarac early Monday, authorities said.

Officers found "multiple involved vehicles and two suspects," who were detained at the scene. Their names were not immediately provided.

Police did not find any victim at the scene, but said they found "evidence consistent with someone being struck."

One person later arrived at a hospital in Tamarac with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Gun violenceTamarac
