2 arrested in shooting that left 1 hurt in Tamarac: Police

Two people were arrested after a shooting left one person hurt in Tamarac early Monday, authorities said.

The shots were fired at around 3:57 a.m. in the 1000 block of State Road 84, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

Officers found "multiple involved vehicles and two suspects," who were detained at the scene. Their names were not immediately provided.

Police did not find any victim at the scene, but said they found "evidence consistent with someone being struck."

One person later arrived at a hospital in Tamarac with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.