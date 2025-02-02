Fort Lauderdale

2 arrive at hospital after being shot in Fort Lauderdale: Police

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, they received a shot-spotter alert regarding a possible shooting on Boward Boulevard near South Federal Highway at around 4 a.m.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an early Sunday shooting.

 When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting at the scene but did not find any victims.

 Soon after, two men arrived at Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were consistent from a shooting.

Police are working to determine whether the two incidents are related.

