2 arrive at hospital after being shot in Fort Lauderdale: Police

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an early Sunday shooting.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, they received a shot-spotter alert regarding a possible shooting on Boward Boulevard near South Federal Highway at around 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting at the scene but did not find any victims.

Soon after, two men arrived at Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were consistent from a shooting.

Police are working to determine whether the two incidents are related.