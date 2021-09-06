Pursuit on Water Ends With Drug Bust at Haulover Marina

Pounds of drugs were offloaded Monday from a speed boat at Haulover Marina as police caught two people and are searching for two more who may have been involved.

Police boats and helicopters were circling the area near a gated community in Bal Harbour amid reports that four people on board the boat ditched the vessel — named El Inmortal — and ran away from police.

The four people on board pulled up the boat to a dock behind a home, abandoned the boat and fled into the gated community, Bal Harbour police said. Marine patrol tried to stop the boat on the water.

It's unclear how many pounds of drugs were seized. A source at the scene said it appeared to be marijuana.

Various police agencies are investigating, including Customs and Border Patrol and Miami-Dade police, and Bal Harbour police are taking the lead on the investigation.

Police say a man and a woman were caught, but two men are still on the run.