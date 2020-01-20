2 Bodies Found in Smoke-Filled Lauderhill Home

Authorities are investigating after two bodies were found Sunday inside a Lauderhill home that was found filled with smoke from a pot left on the stove.

Lauderhill police and fire crews responded to the home in the 5400 block of Northwest 16th Court after receiving reports of smoke coming from the home.

When firefighters entered the home, they found an unattended pot left on the stove that was causing the smoke, but no fire. They also found an elderly couple dead inside.

Officials haven't released the identities of the couple. Detectives and the fire marshal are investigating the incident.