2 BSO Deputies Hospitalized After Early Morning Crash in Pompano Beach

The incident took place near the 600 block of Northwest 3rd Street, where the deputies were reportedly struck by another vehicle

Two deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office were taken to an area hospital after an early morning crash in Pompano Beach.

The incident took place before 3:30 a.m. near the 600 block of Northwest 3rd Street, where the deputies were reportedly struck by another vehicle.

Both deputies were taken to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach, where their conditions were not released.

Investigators have not released information on the condition for the driver of the other vehicle involved or the details surrounding the case at this time.

