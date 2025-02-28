Broward County

2 BSO sergeants on administrative leave due to ‘breach of confidence'

This comes after eight BSO deputies were suspended in a separate matter involving a triple murder in Tamarac.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two sergeants with the Broward Sheriff's Office Oakland Park district were placed on administrative leave with pay due to a "breach of confidence," the agency confirmed Friday.

BSO said its internal affairs unit is looking into Victor Carrasquillo and Matt Patten's handling of a case. The agency did not release further details.

Nathan Gingles shot and killed his estranged wife, her father and a neighbor, and then kidnapped his 4-year-old daughter, who was later found safe on the morning of Feb. 16, officials said.

Sheriff Gregory Tony called the handling of that case a "piss-poor performance" by several investigators.

This article tagged under:

Broward County
