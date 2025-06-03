Miami-Dade County

2 charged in death of girl struck by boat while wakeboarding in Biscayne Bay

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced the charges Tuesday in the May 11, 2024 death of 15-year-old Ella Riley Adler.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people are facing charges in connection with the death of a teen who was struck and killed by a boat while wakeboarding in Biscayne Bay last year, officials said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced the charges Tuesday in the May 11, 2024 death of 15-year-old Ella Riley Adler.

Adler was wakeboarding while being towed about a mile west of Mashta Point at Key Biscayne when she fell into the water and was struck by another vessel, FWC officials said.

The operator of the boat that struck her, 79-year-old Carlos Guillermo Alonso, is facing two misdemeanor charges of careless operation of a vessel, the FWC said.

Edmund Richard Hartley, 31, the operator of the boat that was towing Adler, faces four misdemeanor counts of careless operation of a vessel, FWC officials said.

"The FWC extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Ella Adler. Our thoughts remain with them as they continue to cope with this unimaginable loss," the agency said in a statement.

Ella Adler

Adler was a student at Ransom Everglades High School and an accomplished ballet performer who'd appeared in over 100 performances with the Miami City Ballet at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

