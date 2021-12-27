Wilton Manors

2 Children Killed, 3 Injured by Hit-and-Run Driver in Wilton Manors: BSO

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two kids have died and three other children were hospitalized after they were hit by a hit-and-run driver Monday in Wilton Manors.

The crash happened before 3 p.m. near the 2400 block of NW 9th Avenue.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The two children died at the scene, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue. At least three other children were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

Officials have not released the children's ages and identities at this time.

Local

Doral 1 hour ago

Woman Found Dead Inside Doral Home: Police

Miami-Dade County 4 hours ago

Man's Body Pulled From NW Miami-Dade Lake

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Wilton ManorsBroward CountyFort Lauderdale
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us