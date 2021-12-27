2 Children Killed, 3 Injured by Hit-and-Run Driver in Wilton Manors: BSO

Two kids have died and three other children were hospitalized after they were hit by a hit-and-run driver Monday in Wilton Manors.

The crash happened before 3 p.m. near the 2400 block of NW 9th Avenue.

The two children died at the scene, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue. At least three other children were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

Officials have not released the children's ages and identities at this time.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.