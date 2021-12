Two kids have died after they were hit by a car Monday in Wilton Manors, according to fire officials.

The two children died at the scene, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue. At least three other victims are being taken to the hospital.

The crash happened before 3 p.m. near the 2400 block of NW 9th Avenue.

Further details were not available.