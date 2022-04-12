2 Children Found Dead in Little Haiti

Police are investigating after two children were found dead Tuesday night at a home in Little Haiti.

Police received several 911 calls at around 8 p.m., including one from a woman who appeared to be in distress and in a crisis.

When officers responded to a home in the 100 block of NE 75th Street, they found two children — who appeared to be under the age of 10 — unresponsive.

Paramedics later arrived at the scene and declared the children dead on arrival.

The woman who made the 911 call was transported to the hospital, Miami Police said.

Her relationship with the kids is unknown, and it's unclear if she had any role in their deaths or if she was the one who discovered them.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.