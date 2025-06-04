2 children hospitalized after shooting in Lauderhill neighborhood

Two children were hospitalized after a shooting outside an apartment complex in a Lauderhill neighborhood on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Northwest 43rd Terrace near Northwest 19th Street.

Lauderhill Police officials said officers responded to reports of a shooting and found two juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue officials said the two children were taken from the scene to a hospital. One child was in critical condition and the other in serious condition at Broward Health Medical Center.

Cellphone video showed one of the victims being loaded into the back of an ambulance.

The kids' ages and identities weren't released. Witnesses said they appeared to be teens around 14 or 15.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed blood in the middle of a street as several officers blocked off the area.

Police said the motive for the shooting was unknown and there was no information about a suspect or suspects.

No other information was immediately known.

