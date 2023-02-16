2 Children Hospitalized, Multiple Injured in School Bus Crash on Dolphin Expressway: Fire Rescue

Two children were hospitalized and several others were injured in a crash involving a school bus on the Dolphin Expressway Thursday.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the Expressway near Northwest 107th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said two pediatric patients were taken to a local hospital. Their condition was unknown.

Footage showed several fire rescue crews at the scene, with multiple lanes of the highway blocked off.

Fire rescue officials said there were a total of 50 patients but most were assessed and threated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, a Lexus SUV and a Nissan SUV had been involved in a collision on the Expressway which caused the Lexus to become disabled while blocking one of the lanes of travel.

The school bus was unable to stop and crashed into the Lexus, officials said.

The driver of the Lexus was taken to Kendall Regional with minor injuries.

No other information was immediately known.

