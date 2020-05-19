2 Children in ICU at South Florida Hospital With Inflammatory Illness Linked to COVID-19

Two children are in intensive care at a South Florida hospital with a potentially deadly pediatric illness linked to COVID-19.

Holtz Children's Hospital in Miami has two confirmed cases of what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls "multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children," or MIS-C, Jackson Health System officials confirmed Monday.

"Both patients are receiving appropriate treatment in the pediatric intensive care unit, and are showing signs of improvement," the hospital system said in a statement.

The illness has been reported in at least 19 states and Washington, D.C. Nearly 200 cases have been confirmed and at least 3 children have died.

The CDC's health alert provides guidance for diagnosis of MIS-C. The diagnostic criteria include a fever of at least 100.4 degrees for at least 24 hours, evidence of inflammation in the body and hospitalization with problems in at least two organs (such as the heart, the kidneys or the lungs).