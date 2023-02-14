2 Construction Workers Injured, Driver Arrested for DUI After Crash in SW Miami-Dade: FHP

Two construction workers were injured Tuesday morning, with one having to be hospitalized as a result, after a SUV crashed into them in southwest Miami-Dade and the driver later being arrested for driving under the influence.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the crash took place around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Southwest 8th Street and 97th Avenue.

According to the FHP, the workers had two of the eastbound lanes closed with traffic cones and an arrow board due to work in the area. A white Chevrolet SUV drove through the lane closures and collided with the workers.

Both male workers were injured, with one being transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries. The second worker was treated at the scene and the identities of both victims was not released.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The driver of the SUV, 59-year-old Hector Moreno-Dorta, was taken to Jackson South Hospital for minor injuries and later arrested.