2 dead, 1 hospitalized after reported shooting in Coral Gables

Police are investigating a reported shooting in Coral Gables that left two people dead and a third hospitalized Thursday.

Coral Gables Police responded to the scene at an apartment building in the 300 block of Granello Drive around 9:40 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Miami-Dade Police officials confirmed two people were found dead inside an apartment. A third person involved was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Sources told NBC6 the incident involved an apparent murder-suicide.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a large police presence in the area, with officers closing off the intersection.

Chopper6 aerials show a police investigation underway in Coral Gables on June 6, 2024.

Police said it was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the community, but didn't comment further on what happened.

The intersection where the incident happened is home to two living facilities, including a senior living center and an apartment complex called Gables Ponce.

One resident said the complex is home to many University of Miami students, but it's unknown if any college students were involved in the incident.

“It’s just sadness, it’s terrible, just terrible. Two lives ended, so much help available. I guess desperation," Gables Ponce resident Lorie Perez said.

The incident happened not far from Coral Gables High School, which was briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution before it was lifted.

Officials with Miami-Dade County Pubic Schools said the incident didn't involve or have any connection with the school.

