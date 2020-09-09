Well-Known Attorney Among 2 Killed in Triple Shooting at Hollywood Home

A well-known South Florida attorney was among two people who were killed in a shooting at a home in Hollywood Wednesday morning.

Robert Fenstersheib, a personal injury attorney whose "Tell Robert" commercials frequently appeared on South Florida airwaves, was killed in the shooting, his law firm confirmed.

The firm said Fenstersheib was shot and killed by his oldest son, who had been dealing with mental health issues.

Officers responded to the home off Southwest 49th Street in the Oakridge housing community around 9:45 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a possible shooting, Hollywood Police officials said.

When officers arrived, they found two men dead from possible gunshot wounds. A third victim who had been shot was found alive and taken to a nearby hospital in stable but serious condition, officials said.

Police haven't released the identities of anyone involved.

Officials said they belive it was an isolated incident and that there's no threat to public safety.

The department's homicide unit is investigating the incident.