Broward County

Well-Known Attorney Among 2 Killed in Triple Shooting at Hollywood Home

Homicide detectives investigating triple shooting that left 2 dead

NBC Universal, Inc.

A well-known South Florida attorney was among two people who were killed in a shooting at a home in Hollywood Wednesday morning.

Robert Fenstersheib, a personal injury attorney whose "Tell Robert" commercials frequently appeared on South Florida airwaves, was killed in the shooting, his law firm confirmed.

The firm said Fenstersheib was shot and killed by his oldest son, who had been dealing with mental health issues.

Local

Miami International Airport 5 hours ago

U.S. Customs Officers Find Nearly $500,000 Inside a Chair at Miami International Airport

Broward County 6 hours ago

Florida Gov. Backing Pick for Supreme Court Judge Despite Lawsuit

Officers responded to the home off Southwest 49th Street in the Oakridge housing community around 9:45 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a possible shooting, Hollywood Police officials said.

When officers arrived, they found two men dead from possible gunshot wounds. A third victim who had been shot was found alive and taken to a nearby hospital in stable but serious condition, officials said.

NBC 6
Police at the scene of a triple shooting at a home on Sept. 9, 2020.

Police haven't released the identities of anyone involved.

Officials said they belive it was an isolated incident and that there's no threat to public safety.

The department's homicide unit is investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyHollywood
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us