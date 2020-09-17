2 Dead, 1 Injured in Southwest Miami-Dade Shooting

Two people died and another was in critical condition after a shooting Thursday night in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade police responded to the area of 17800 SW 109th Place in Perrine, where they found two women who were shot. One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital South in critical condition.

While officers were searching the area, they found a man who was also shot. Paramedics later pronounced him dead.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.