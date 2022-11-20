shooting investigation

2 Dead, 1 Injured in Triple Shooting Outside Restaurant in Allapattah

Police are investigating after a triple shooting outside a Miami bar and grill left two men dead and a third man in the hospital, authorities said.

The incident happened early Sunday morning near La Nueva Banana on northwest 36th Street and 22nd Avenue in Allapattah.

Officers responded to two ShotSpotter alerts that three victims were shot, police said.

One man died at the scene and another man died at Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. The third victim is in stable condition at the same hospital.

Police have not released any information on the shooter or the cause of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

