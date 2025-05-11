2 dead, 2 hospitalized in hit-and-run crash in Davie: Police

An investigation is underway in Davie Sunday after two victims were killed in a hit-and-run crash, police said.

According to Davie Police, a collision happened in the northbound lanes at 3400 S. State Road 7 that involved multiple vehicles and two motorcycles.

Witnesses in the area told officers that three to four vehicles were racing when they struck the two motorcycles that were carrying four people.

Once at the scene, crews pronounced two victims dead and transported the other two to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the deceased have not been disclosed.

The roadways have since reopened as police continue to search for the hit-and-run drivers.