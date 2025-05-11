Davie

2 dead, 2 hospitalized in hit-and-run crash in Davie: Police

According to Davie Police, a collision happened in the northbound lanes at 3400 S. State Road 7 that involved multiple vehicles and two motorcycles

By NBC6

An investigation is underway in Davie Sunday after two victims were killed in a hit-and-run crash, police said.

According to Davie Police, a collision happened in the northbound lanes at 3400 S. State Road 7 that involved multiple vehicles and two motorcycles.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Witnesses in the area told officers that three to four vehicles were racing when they struck the two motorcycles that were carrying four people.

Once at the scene, crews pronounced two victims dead and transported the other two to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The identities of the deceased have not been disclosed.

The roadways have since reopened as police continue to search for the hit-and-run drivers.

This article tagged under:

Davie
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us