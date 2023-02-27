2 Dead, 2 Injured in Pompano Beach Shooting: BSO

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Sunday night shooting left two people dead and two others injured in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

Shortly after 9 p.m., deputies received a call of a shooting near the 400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue in Pompano Beach.

BSO district deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the area and found four victims, two of which died at the scene.

BSO Homicide and Crime Scene units detectives responded to the scene and are currently investigating, but have not released any information on the victims, the condition of the wounded or what led to the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back on NBC 6 for updates.