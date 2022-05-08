2 Dead, 2 Injured in Single-Car Crash on I-95

A fatal traffic crash left two people dead and two more critically injured early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred on Northbound I-95 south of I-595 at approximately 6:15 a.m, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A vehicle was traveling northbound, and for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and collided with an attenuator in the median, FHP said.

Two people were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were transported to nearby hospitals — one with life-threatening injuries and another with incapacitating injuries.

Northbound lanes are shutdown currently while the investigation continues. Traffic is being diverted to the 595/Turnpike/441 Ramp.

This investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.