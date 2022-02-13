2 Dead, 3 Injured After Early Morning Crash in Miami

Two people were killed and three others are in the hospital after a single car crashed in Miami early Sunday, according to Miami Police.

The accident occurred around 3 a.m. at 48th Avenue and West Flagler Street.

According to detectives, the driver of a red Kia Forte lost control and hit a light pole before stopping at a nearby gas station.

The crash caused two of the five occupants to be ejected from the car. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Miami Fire Rescue. The other three victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Two of those victims remain in critical condition, the other victim appears to have non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Roads closed for part of the morning as police investigated but have since opened.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: the roads are now open in both directions. https://t.co/odEbM6Gu0j — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 13, 2022

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.